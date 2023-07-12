South Texas International Airport in Edinburg receiving over $11 million in airport improvements
Over $11 million will be utilized for infrastructure improvements at the South Texas International Airport in Edinburg, according to a news release.
According to a news release from the city, $10 million in state funding were secured through the passage of the General Appropriations Act.
In a show of commitment, the city of Edinburg will provide over $1.1 million for planned upgrades to the airport.
“South Texas International Airport currently serves as a vital hub for state and federal agencies involved in border security operations,” the news release stated. “Furthermore, the airport serves as the primary emergency response staging area for the Rio Grande Valley region. The investment of funds will facilitate the enhancement of existing infrastructure and the expansion of the airport runway, paving the way for improved operational capabilities and heightened efficiency.”
Among the planned upgrades are updated lighting, signage, navigational aids, and the integration of advanced technologies, according to a news release.
More News
News Video
-
South Texas International Airport in Edinburg receiving over $11 million in airport...
-
Speed radars installed in Brownsville following surge in traffic
-
65-year-old suspect in custody in connection with robbery of Rio Hondo church
-
Consumer Reports: How to choose a prenatal vitamin
-
U.S. 83 relief route construction nearing completion
Sports Video
-
Two Palmview Teams Headed to 4U Pony South Zone World Series
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships