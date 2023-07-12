South Texas International Airport in Edinburg receiving over $11 million in airport improvements

Over $11 million will be utilized for infrastructure improvements at the South Texas International Airport in Edinburg, according to a news release.

According to a news release from the city, $10 million in state funding were secured through the passage of the General Appropriations Act.

In a show of commitment, the city of Edinburg will provide over $1.1 million for planned upgrades to the airport.

“South Texas International Airport currently serves as a vital hub for state and federal agencies involved in border security operations,” the news release stated. “Furthermore, the airport serves as the primary emergency response staging area for the Rio Grande Valley region. The investment of funds will facilitate the enhancement of existing infrastructure and the expansion of the airport runway, paving the way for improved operational capabilities and heightened efficiency.”

Among the planned upgrades are updated lighting, signage, navigational aids, and the integration of advanced technologies, according to a news release.