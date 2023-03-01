South Texas ISD officials responds to criticism over taxing policy

Leaders with the South Texas Independent School District pushed back against recent criticism over the way it taxes property owners.

Residents in Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties are taxed by South Texas ISD in addition to their home school districts due to a ruling made in the 1980s.

Several Valley school districts are now calling on state lawmakers to change that law to prevent South Texas ISD from collecting more funding.

South Texas ISD Superintendent Dr. Tony Lara Jr. said the school district isn't picking up extra money.

"For the last 60 years when we were created we had a cap of five cents... and we've never exceeded the nickel," Lara said. "We are at less than $64 a year for the average taxpayer ,which equates to $5.33 a month, again much less than a dollar something that you're paying at your home districts."

Lara said the money collected represents 44% of their budget.