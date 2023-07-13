South Texas Literacy Coalition to host annual Loteria Literacy Fundraiser

The South Texas Literacy Coalition is hosting its 4th annual Loteria Literacy Fundraiser on Sunday at the Jose Pepe Salinas Civic Center in Pharr.

All money raised from the event will be used to buy new books for kids of all ages.

The organization works with local schools, libraries and organizations who will distribute the books for free during events they host.

"Requests for books have increased about 35 percent in the last year because...COVID kind of set children back a little bit, and then the summer slide. And so, they're behind and trying to catch up," South Texas Literacy Coalition CEO Dr. Ida Acuna Garza said.

Dr. Garza says the organization was able to raise $8,000 during last year's event. That money was used to distribute more than 120,000 books were given out for free. The organization hopes to raise enough money to distribute 200,000 books this year.

Each loteria ticket cost $25 and allows a person to play 35 rounds.

The event begins at 2 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the door or on the organization's Facebook page.