Southwest Airlines celebrates 50th anniversary with Harlingen airport
Southwest Airlines celebrated the 50th anniversary of their partnership with the Valley International Airport in Harlingen on Tuesday.
The airline flies more than half a million people in and out of that airport every year.
Marv Esterly, the airport’s director of aviation, said the airline brings an estimated economic impact of $200 million per year to the region.
Houston, San Antonio, Dallas and now Harlingen are the Texas cities who have celebrated 50 years of service with Southwest Airlines.
