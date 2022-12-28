Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes for flight cancellations

Harlingen International Airport is the only Valley airport that gets Southwest flights.

Just like Tuesday, five out of the seven arrivals and departures were canceled.

The CEO of Southwest Airlines, Bob Jordan, apologized Tuesday to passengers and employees. “We are doing everything that we can to return to a normal operation,” Jordan said. “And please also hear that I am truly sorry.”

The CEO also says that the winter storms were the main driver of the issues.

According to FlightAware, more than 4,500 Southwest Airlines flights are canceled Wednesday and Thursday as they struggle to regroup.