Space heater safety reminders
A reminder of the dos and don'ts when trying to keep warm at home.
If you use a space heater, make sure it is at least three feet away from anything that could catch fire like curtains or furniture, plug the heater directly into the wall and never into an extension cord, and also, be sure to turn it off before you go to sleep or leave the house.
