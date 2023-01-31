x

Space heater safety reminders

2 hours 49 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, January 31 2023 Jan 31, 2023 January 31, 2023 1:21 PM January 31, 2023 in News - Local

A reminder of the dos and don'ts when trying to keep warm at home.

If you use a space heater, make sure it is at least three feet away from anything that could catch fire like curtains or furniture, plug the heater directly into the wall and never into an extension cord, and also, be sure to turn it off before you go to sleep or leave the house.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days