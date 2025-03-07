SpaceX aiming for Thursday launch for eighth Starship test flight

SpaceX posted on X a new date for the eighth launch of the Starship rocket from their Boca Chica location.

Starship's eighth flight test now targeting to launch as soon as Thursday, March 6 → https://t.co/alyJTRtOIP pic.twitter.com/3OORFZbSPT — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 5, 2025

The company said the launch will take place on Thursday, March 6. The rocket was scheduled to launch on Wednesday, which was the new launch date after the failed attempt on Monday.

The 60-minute launch window on Thursday is set to open at 5:30 p.m.

In a Wednesday news release, SpaceX warned of loud noises in the area due to the rocket’s 33 Raptor engines firing as the vehicle launches toward space.

At about eight to 10 minutes after liftoff, the rocket’s Super Heavy booster may attempt to return to the launch site.

“Residents of Cameron County and those in the nearby area may hear one or more sonic booms during the return to launch site,” the news release stated.

A sonic boom is a brief, thunder-like noise a person on the ground hears when an aircraft or other vehicle in the area flies faster than the speed of sound. The sonic boom does not present a health risk and what people experience will depend on weather and other conditions, the release added.

The launch is set to be livestreamed on KRGV's Facebook page and on air on Somos el Valle Channel 5.2. Stay tuned for more coverage.