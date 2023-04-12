SpaceX reveals plans to launch Starship next week

SpaceX revealed plans to launch their Starship into sub-orbital flight sometime next week from Boca Chica Beach.

The preliminary plans provide a rough idea of what is expected to happen to Starship SN24 and Booster 7 if it lifts off.

After the Starship’s 33 raptor engines light up and are in the skies, the ship and the booster will disconnect.

The booster is expected to land 20 miles off of the coast of Texas into the Gulf of Mexico, while the Starship will keep going.

According to SpaceX, the Starship will fly for about 85 minutes after separating from the booster around the world before eventually splashing down about 60 miles north-west of the Hawaiian islands in the Pacific Ocean.

SpaceX is awaiting a launch license from the FAA before moving forward with the test.

