SpaceX's next launch at Boca Chica site may set off sonic boom

SpaceX announced they will be attempting a booster recovery at the Boca Chica launch site during their next test launch.

In previous launches, SpaceX boosters have exploded or landed in the ocean, but they are now hoping for the booster to return to the launch pad in one piece.

Officials say they want to warn people because the next launch could include a thunder-like boom seven to nine minutes after blast off.

SpaceX continues to get ready for that next test launch of the super heavy rocket and booster. No date has been set as they wait for clearance from the FAA.