SpaceX scrubs eight Starship launch

SpaceX decided to stand down instead of conducting their eight flight test of their Starship rocket Monday from their Boca Chica location.

"Standing down from today’s flight test attempt. Starship team is determining the next best available opportunity to fly," the company announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

SpaceX CEO and co-founder Elon Musk later posted on X they woul dtry again "in a day or two."

Too many question marks about this flight and then we were 20 bar low on ground spin start pressure.



March 4, 2025

The 60-minute test window opened at 5:30 p.m. SpaceX held off from launching at 40 seconds from the launch for "final checks" before deciding to scrub the launch.