Special mass held in San Juan for Pope Francis
Pews were packed Wednesday at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan Del Valle for a special evening mass dedicated to Pope Francis.
Francis, 88, died on Monday.
A black bow hangs on the doorway of the Basilica, a sign that the church is in mourning.
The Catholic Church is in a nine-day mourning period, and parishioners are encouraged to pray the rosary and attend mass.
“I am heartbroken, but the only consolation is that he is with Jesus and no longer suffering,” McAllen resident Linda Trevino said. “I wanted to come because he is a wonderful pope, and this is so sad, and this is the closest we are going to get to say goodbye."
The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville previously held a mass for the pope on Tuesday.
More News
News Video
-
South Texas Health System announces new interactive gaming wall
-
Valley residents impacted by recent floods hopeful for federal assistance
-
TxDOT to begin negotiations to buy land along proposed State Highway 68
-
Consumer Report's favorite spring cleaning products
-
7 people hospitalized following crash involving San Juan police unit
Sports Video
-
UTRGV catcher Steven Lancia named to Buster Posey Award watch list
-
City of Edinburg hosting South Texas Junior Boxing Olympics this weekend
-
RGV high school baseball highlights as teams near end of regular season
-
Texas Southmost College announces Jesus Villarreal as head coach for women's soccer...
-
UTRGV shortstop Isaac Lopez named to Brooks Wallace Award watch list