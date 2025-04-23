Special mass held in San Juan for Pope Francis

Pews were packed Wednesday at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan Del Valle for a special evening mass dedicated to Pope Francis.

Francis, 88, died on Monday.

A black bow hangs on the doorway of the Basilica, a sign that the church is in mourning.

The Catholic Church is in a nine-day mourning period, and parishioners are encouraged to pray the rosary and attend mass.

“I am heartbroken, but the only consolation is that he is with Jesus and no longer suffering,” McAllen resident Linda Trevino said. “I wanted to come because he is a wonderful pope, and this is so sad, and this is the closest we are going to get to say goodbye."

The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville previously held a mass for the pope on Tuesday.