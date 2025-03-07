Spectators celebrate eighth Starship test flight

Hundreds of people descended onto Isla Blanca Park Thursday to witness the eighth test flight of SpaceX’s Starship.

Among those attending was the Shounard family from Wisconsin.

“We wanted to see the rocket launch,” Bodie Schounard said.

Bodie and his brother, Abel, said the long trip was worth it. The two kids were overwhelmed with excitement when Starship started its engine, and a billow of smoke formed at the Boca Chica launch site.

“I really like it, it sounded really loud, and it was really cool,” Abel said.

Abel was wide-eyed as the super heavy booster launched Starship into the sky, which slowly disappeared from the hundreds of eyes watching below.

The crowd waited eagerly to see if the super heavy booster would make its way back to land. And when it did, a sonic boom occurred.

“I had no idea it was going to be so loud, it scared the living daylights out of me,” Marilyin Wolff said with a laugh.

Marilyin and her husband, Wolff, drove down from Houston to watch the launch.

“It is emotional to watch that, this is the future,” Wolff said.

While SpaceX was able to catch the returning booster, the company lost contact with Starship less than 10 minutes into the flight. The rocket ended up tumbling down and breaking apart as wreckage from it streamed from the skies over Florida.

Marilyin said the stories she and her husband can now tell about witnessing the launch made the trip worth it.

“To be able to tell our kids and their kids that we were here is just so special,” Marilyin said.

Watch the video above for the full story.