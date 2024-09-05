x

Spirit Halloween raising funds for STHS Children's Hospital in Edinburg

5 hours 13 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, September 05 2024 Sep 5, 2024 September 05, 2024 3:23 PM September 05, 2024 in News - Local

Spirit Halloween stores announced the start of their Spirit Of Children initiative.

Now, when parents buy Halloween costumes for their kids, they'll be able to help a hospitalized child by donating at the checkout.

Money raised will go to South Texas Health Systems Children's Hospital in Edinburg. 

"Last year alone, just the Valley stores, the stores across the Rio Grande Valley, we raised $58,917, just the Valley stores, for Edinburg children's hospital," Spirit Halloween spokesperson Whitney Thompson said.

Staff from the Spirit Halloween stores will dress up and throw a big party with kids at the hospital at a later date.

