Sports Minute: After pairing with Woods, Ancer reaching a higher altitude

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Talk about altitude. Abraham Ancer's confidence is soaring after a year in which he made his Presidents Cup debut and reached No. 29 in the world. He returns to the Mexico Championship in his home country for the third straight year, with one big difference. This time, he earned his spot. Because Ancer qualified, the World Golf Championship now has two Mexicans in the elite field for the first time. Carlos Ortiz is the other. Ancer traces his surge to handling the pressure of playing with Tiger Woods in the Mexico Championship last year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.