Sports Minute: AP source: Baylor finalizing deal to hire LSU's Dave Aranda as new football coach.

4 weeks 10 hours 1 minute ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 January 16, 2020 3:41 PM January 16, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

WACO, Texas (AP) - AP source: Baylor finalizing deal to hire LSU's Dave Aranda as new football coach.

