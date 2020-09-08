Sports Minute: Arizona's Merrill Kelly has no-hitter through 6 at Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly is working on a no-hitter through six innings against the Texas Rangers.

Kelly has struck out four and walked one. The Rangers have had only two runners — Joey Gallo on a walk in the second, and an error that allowed a runner before a double play in the sixth.

The Diamondbacks led 4-0 on Tuesday night. They scored three unearned runs in the first inning before Kelly threw the first of his 72 pitches.

A Houston native, Kelly was facing the Rangers for the first time. The game comes on the anniversary of Kenny Rogers' perfect game for Texas at home in 1994, the year they opened their previous stadium.

Texas is playing its first season in a new $1.2 billion stadium with a retractable roof. In their first three games there, the Rangers batted .174 and scored only five runs.

The 31-year-old Kelly is in his second season with the Diamondbacks, after going 13-14 last year. He was 48-36 with a 3.86 ERA in 119 games in the Korean Baseball Organization from 2015-18, after the five seasons before that in the Tampa Bay Rays organization without playing in the majors.

