Sports Minute: Choo relishing 2020, the last year of big Rangers contract

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) - Shin-Soo Choo doesn't know what's going to happen at the end this season, the last of his big deal with the Texas Rangers. The 37-year-old leadoff hitter just wants to enjoy his time in the clubhouse and on the field. Choo says he still loves the game and is confident that he could play more seasons at a high level after his $130 million, seven-year deal ends. He just says it's too early to know if he will be re-signed by the Rangers, maybe go to another team or decide it's time to be at home full-time with his wife and three growing children.

