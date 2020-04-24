Sports Minute: Cowboys: QB Dak Prescott's older brother Jace dies at 31

DALLAS (AP) - Jace Prescott, the older brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, died Thursday. He was 31. The Cowboys confirmed the older Prescott’s death in a brief statement. There was no information on how or where Jace Prescott died. The older Prescott was an offensive lineman a decade ago at Northwestern State in the brothers' home state of Louisiana. Jace Prescott played three seasons at Northwestern State, starting all 11 games in his final season in 2010.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.