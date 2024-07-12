x

Sports Minute: Mirtchell's career high 27 leads Sam Houston St. past Rice

Sports Minute: Mirtchell's career high 27 leads Sam Houston St. past Rice
4 years 6 months 1 week ago Sunday, December 29 2019 Dec 29, 2019 December 29, 2019 5:41 PM December 29, 2019 in Sports - AP - Texas

By Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - Kai Mitchell scored a career-high 27 points _ nearly double his season average (14.2 ppg) - and grabbed 13 rebounds as Sam Houston State topped Rice 75-61. Mitchell was 11-for-17 from the field and made all four free throws. Zach Nutall added 14 points for Sam Houston State (9-4), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Chad Bowie added 11 points.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days