Sports Minute: Mirtchell's career high 27 leads Sam Houston St. past Rice

By Associated Press



HOUSTON (AP) - Kai Mitchell scored a career-high 27 points _ nearly double his season average (14.2 ppg) - and grabbed 13 rebounds as Sam Houston State topped Rice 75-61. Mitchell was 11-for-17 from the field and made all four free throws. Zach Nutall added 14 points for Sam Houston State (9-4), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Chad Bowie added 11 points.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.