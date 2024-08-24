Sports Minute: NBA denies Rockets' protest after Harden dunk waved off
NEW YORK (AP) - The Houston Rockets won't get a do-over after officials wrongly disallowed a slam dunk by James Harden in a double-overtime loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The NBA has denied the Rockets' protest of last Tuesday's game, which the Spurs won 135-133. A successful protest would result in part of the game being replayed. The league said it has disciplined the officials who got the call wrong and botched the aftermath by not allowing Houston to challenge the ruling.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
