Sports Minute: Need for receiver is obvious but Eagles keep options open
By ROB MAADDI
AP Pro Football Writer
The need for a wide receiver is obvious and the talent level at the position in next week’s NFL draft is deep. So the expectation is the Philadelphia Eagles will select a guy to catch Carson Wentz’s passes in the first round. But personnel boss Howie Roseman says the Eagles aren't going to force a pick just because they want to upgrade a position. The Eagles have eight picks: the 21st overall pick, one in the second round, one in the third and three more in the fourth.
