Sports Minute: NFL linebacker Greg Robinson jailed in Texas on pot charge

EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Records show NFL linebacker Greg Robinson is being held in a Texas jail on a pending federal drug distribution charge. El Paso County jail records show that the 27-year-old was booked Tuesday. The jail log shows Robinson faces a charge of possessing marijuana with intention to sell it. Jail records list his home address as Thibodaux, Louisiana. Robinson was a standout at Auburn University and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. He signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2018. The Browns recently informed Robinson’s representatives they did not intend to re-sign him as a free agent.

