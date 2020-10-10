Sports Minute: Oklahoma QB Rattler replaced in 2nd quarter vs No. 22 Texas
DALLAS (AP) — Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler was replaced in the second quarter against No. 22 Texas on Saturday, although it wasn't clear whether the freshman left because of injury or ineffectiveness.
Rattler had turnovers on consecutive possessions, the second on a fumble when he was sacked by T'Vondre Sweat at the Oklahoma 19 to set up the first Texas touchdown.
Sophomore Tanner Mordecai came out for the next Oklahoma possession. Rattler was holding his helmet on the sideline while rubbing and shaking his right arm.
An interception by Rattler on the final play of the first quarter led to a Texas field goal.
