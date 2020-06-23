Sports Minute: Osterman, teammates criticize softball team for anthem tweet

VIERA, Fla. (AP) - A fast-pitch softball team was sharply criticized by U.S. star Cat Osterman and several of her teammates after it tweeted to President Donald Trump that its players were standing for the national anthem and respecting the flag. The Scrap Yard Dawgs played USSSA Pride on Monday night in Florida. The 37-year-old Osterman tweeted after the game that she did not support the comments by the team and “will not represent them.” Monica Abbott, another U.S. pitcher headed to the Tokyo Olympics next year, said in a statement that she disagreed with the team’s message.

