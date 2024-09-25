x

Sports Minute: Rockets rally past Spurs for 109-107 victory

4 years 9 months 1 week ago Monday, December 16 2019 Dec 16, 2019 December 16, 2019 9:53 PM December 16, 2019 in Sports - AP - Texas

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) - Russell Westbrook scored 31 points, James Harden had 28 and the Houston Rockets set a franchise record by overcoming a 25-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 109-107. The comeback eclipses the 23-point deficit Houston faced in a 110-107 victory against Portland on Jan. 22, 1977. The Spurs managed just 35 points after setting a season high for first-half scoring. LaMarcus Aldridge led San Antonio with 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Bryn Forbes had 18 points.

