Sports Minute: Sabonis, Oladipo lead Pacers past Mavericks 112-109

By DAVE JACKSON

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) - Domantas Sabonis had 20 points and 17 rebounds, and Victor Oladipo scored the game’s final six points as the Indiana Pacers beat the Dallas Mavericks 112-109. Despite leading for most of the game, the Pacers found themselves down 109-104 with 3:14 to play but held the Mavericks scoreless the rest of the way. Doncic scored 36 points and Tim Hardaway Jr., scored 20 of his 30 in the second half.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.