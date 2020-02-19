Sports Minute: Stanton: I would have hit 80-plus homers if I knew pitches

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton says he would have hit 80-plus home runs in 2017 if he had known what pitches were coming, just like the Houston Astros. Stanton agrees with teammate Aaron Judge that the Astros should be stripped of their 2017 World Series title and that they kept on cheating in the 2019 season. Major League Baseball concluded the Astros used a video camera to steal catcher’s signs in 2017, including during the postseason, and in 2018. Houston owner Jim Crane says he isn't sure how much of an advantage the sign stealing was for his team.

