Sports Minute: Texans could address CB need with 40th pick in draft

Wednesday, April 15 2020

By The Associated Press

The Houston Texans don't have a first-round pick in the NFL draft, but could address their need at cornerback with the 40th overall pick. That second-round pick is the first of seven selections the Texans have this year in a draft when they could also use a pass rusher. They don’t have a first-round pick after sending it to Miami last year in a deal that netted LT Laremy Tunsil and WR Kenny Stills. Houston sent this year’s second-round pick (No. 57) to the Rams for WR Brandin Cooks but got higher second-round selection (40) in deal for DeAndre Hopkins with Arizona.

