Sports Minute: Texas State investigates racial abuse claims against coach
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) - Texas State has ordered an investigation into a former player’s allegations of racist remarks by basketball coach Danny Kaspar. Former Bobcats guard Jaylen Shead raised the claims on social media. He says black players were routinely subjected to racial remarks and that caused him to transfer to Washington State before last season. Kaspar has not commented publicly on the allegations. Texas State athletic director Larry Teis says he considers the allegations “deeply troubling.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
