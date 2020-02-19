Sports Minute: Verlander, approaching age 37, hopes to remain among elite

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Justin Verlander approaches his 37th birthday and Houston's ace evolves. He wants to maintain the skills that allowed him to win his second Cy Young Award last season, eight years after he won the first one. Verlander, who will turn 37 on Thursday, talked about aging this week as he prepares for his 16th MLB season. He led the majors with 21 wins last year and his 2.58 ERA ranked second. He also led the majors with 223 innings, his most since 2012, and his 34 starts tied for the most in the league.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.