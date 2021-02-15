Spread of COVID-19 worries health officials as cold weather shelters open across the Valley

As the temperatures continue to drop, cold weather shelters are opening their doors to people in need across the Rio Grande Valley.

In the city of Brownsville, officials are telling people it's not too late to find shelter as the severe weather makes its way across the region.

Brownsville Fire Chief Jarret Sheldon said the city is working with local partners like the Ozanam Center to open warming centers in the area.

"If you're one of those people and you need help, that's what the domes are open for," Sheldon said. "That's what warming centers are for."

But health officials are also reminding people who plan on seeking shelter or providing shelter for somebody else to continue following the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hushen said warming centers will be following the guidelines set in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Hushen said it's important to also follow CDC guidelines when opening the door to friends and family. He urges residents to be smart about providing aid this weekend.

"Make sure you follow the protocols. Make sure that you're wearing a mask," Hushen said. "Make sure that you're staying six feet away, especially if you haven't seen them in a while."

Regardless of using public shelter or staying with family or friends, officials recommend the 3 W's: Wear a mask, Wash your hands and Wipe down common spaces.