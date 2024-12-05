St. Joseph Academy star OL Diego De La Cruz officially commits to UTEP
St. Joseph Academy Bloodhounds offensive lineman Diego De La Cruz signed his national letter of intent to join the UTEP football program on Wednesday.
The Mexico native helped power the St. Joseph Academy offense that averaged over 500 yards per game.
With the help of De La Cruz, the team finished with a 10-2 record this season, picking up a playoff win in the process.
"It's a day that I always dreamed of happening, like it's a day that I've been looking forward to since I was a little kid like to finally sign," De La Cruz said. "It's nice to accomplish it to finally put it down on paper and being able to live my dream and fulfill my dream and I feel like I'm making a lot of people proud, and nothing would be possible without all the people that are here surrounding me."
The 2024 UTEP football season came to an end this past weekend with a victory over New Mexico State, finishing the season with a record of 3-9.
