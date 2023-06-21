Starr County authorities investigating massive fire

Authorities in Starr County are investigating a massive fire that destroyed three homes.

The fire happened in Las Lomas just south of the Rio Grande City. The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials say when crews arrived, the three homes were fully engulfed in flames.

Nearly a dozen fire units from several different fire departments responded to the scene. No word yet on what caused the fire.