Starr County breaks ground on 3 new businesses
Starr County held a groundbreaking ceremony for three new businesses on Wednesday.
Officials said the Rio Grande Village is the future site of a Panda Express restaurant, a Starbucks, and a Stripes gas station.
The Starr County Industrial Foundation expects the new project to add 500 to 700 new jobs in the county.
Officials said an additional restaurant and a Hilton hotel would soon join the three new businesses.
More News
News Video
-
Abbott holds press conference on border wall, discusses construction plans
-
Starr County breaks ground on 3 new businesses
-
STHS honors 3 Weslaco city employees for saving motorcyclist
-
Experts weigh in on ERCOT's power conservation alert
-
Congressman Cuellar comments on travel restrictions, Texas border wall plans