Starr County breaks ground on 3 new businesses

Starr County held a groundbreaking ceremony for three new businesses on Wednesday.

Officials said the Rio Grande Village is the future site of a Panda Express restaurant, a Starbucks, and a Stripes gas station.

The Starr County Industrial Foundation expects the new project to add 500 to 700 new jobs in the county.

Officials said an additional restaurant and a Hilton hotel would soon join the three new businesses.