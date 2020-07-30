Starr County confirms 7 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 1,941
Starr County announced on Thursday that seven more people had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Since the pandemic started, 1,941 people in Starr County have tested positive for COVID-19, according to information released by Dr. Jose Vazquez, the Starr County health authority.
Of them, 1,233 people remain in isolation, 686 people have recovered and 22 people have died.
Starr County considers another 41 deaths "pending," meaning that authorities think they're related to COVID-19 but confirmation is still pending.
