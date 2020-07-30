x

Starr County confirms 7 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 1,941

2 hours 26 minutes 35 seconds ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 July 30, 2020 6:52 PM July 30, 2020 in News - Local

Starr County announced on Thursday that seven more people had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started, 1,941 people in Starr County have tested positive for COVID-19, according to information released by Dr. Jose Vazquez, the Starr County health authority.

Of them, 1,233 people remain in isolation, 686 people have recovered and 22 people have died.

Starr County considers another 41 deaths "pending," meaning that authorities think they're related to COVID-19 but confirmation is still pending.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days