Starr County deputies investigating New Year's shooting, three people injured

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a New Year’s shooting that happened overnight, according to a news release from the department.

At around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, deputies responded to a shooting on Pena street in Escobares.

Witnesses told deputies several vehicles arrived at a New Year's Eve gathering.

According to police, a man got out of the passenger seat of a gray pick-up truck holding a rifle style gun.

Authorities say the suspect fired the gun several times, then drove off.

Three people were injured and taken to a local hospital, but are expected to fully recover, the news release stated.

Those with any information are urged to call the Starr County Sheriff's Office at 956-487-5571.