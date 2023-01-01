Starr County deputies investigating New Year's shooting, three people injured
The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a New Year’s shooting that happened overnight, according to a news release from the department.
At around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, deputies responded to a shooting on Pena street in Escobares.
Witnesses told deputies several vehicles arrived at a New Year's Eve gathering.
According to police, a man got out of the passenger seat of a gray pick-up truck holding a rifle style gun.
Authorities say the suspect fired the gun several times, then drove off.
Three people were injured and taken to a local hospital, but are expected to fully recover, the news release stated.
Those with any information are urged to call the Starr County Sheriff's Office at 956-487-5571.
