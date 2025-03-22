Starr County employee accused of taking payments for fake sewage installations

A Starr County Planning Department employee is accused of taking fake payments for sewage installments, according to the arrest report.

The report states Antonio Garcia is facing charges of theft of property, abuse of official capacity and tampering with government records. He is currently out on a $5,000 bond.

Garcia is accused of taking about $3,060 in false fees.

Investigators met with a Starr County certified septic system installer. The installer said on January 27, he was issued the required permits to install septic systems by Garcia and was informed he was required to pay a $60 cash fee for soil testing, according to the report.

The report said the installer thought it was odd he was asked to pay in cash, when all payments are done in the form of a check or money order.

According to the report, on February 7, the installer once more applied for a permit that required a soil sample test. Garcia requested the $80 fee which the installer paid. Garcia then provided a soil sample report, which he had never done in the past, when the installer paid the $60 cash fee.

The installer reported that in August 2024, he had completed installing 28 septic system installations for a subdivision when Garcia approached him and requested the soil testing fee, $60 per installation, according to the report.

The installer asked to pay with a check, but Garcia insisted on cash; he allegedly paid Garcia $1,680 for the soil testing fees. The installer also alleges he was never provided documentation proving a soil test was conducted, according to the report.

Investigators spoke with Starr County Judge Eloy Vera to discuss the permit application requirements for septic tank installations. Vera said soil testing was not required for the application and Starr County employees should not be taking cash payments, according to the report.

The report said on March 6, investigators provided the installer with a recording device meant to capture any interactions with Garcia.

At around 3 p.m., Garcia arrived at the construction site for a subdivision where the installer was working. The installer requested to pay the soil testing fees with a check, but Garcia insisted on cash, according to the report. The installer ended up paying Garcia $1,080 to cover the testing fees for 18 septic system installations.

The report said investigators concluded that, based on the investigation, Garcia was paid for services by the installer that were not required or completed. They were able to obtained arrest warrants for Garcia, and he was taken into custody.