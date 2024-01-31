Starr County family loses home in fire, calls out fire department for lack of response

A Starr County family is looking to get back on their feet after losing their home to a fire, but they say their home could've been saved if the response by firefighters was faster.

The Ramos family home in Salineño burned down over the weekend from an intense fire.

"I called them, and it wasn't too advanced. The fire wasn't too advanced, it was able to be stoppable," homeowner Sara Lizel Ramos said.

Sara was at her daughter's house next door with her family when the fire started. The single mom of four says her kitchen and living room were engulfed in flames.

She called the Salineño Volunteer Fire Department for help, but to her surprise only one firefighter showed up.

"I even asked him, where was his uniform? Where was his equipment? He...didn't even respond...He just said that the pump wasn't working and, and I [asked] him, then what are you going to go do? Go get another truck," Sara said.

Sara says the firefighter came back with another truck and without a uniform on, and the truck didn't have enough water to put out the fire.

She says he told her there wasn't anything he could do until help from fire crews from Roma and La Rosita arrived.

Sara and her family lost everything; 18 years worth of memories gone in a flash.

The fire left the family feeling angry and with many questions. They want fire officials to be held accountable.

"We're a small department. There's not a whole lot going on, but things do happen. We are working on getting more personnel and volunteers to get them training so that we're there," Starr County Fire Marshal Antonio Moreno said.

Moreno said the fire department has four certified firefighters and about two to three volunteers. At the time of the fire, they only had one firefighter on call.

He says they rely on help from other fire departments to respond to emergencies.

A Gofundme page has been set up to help the Ramos family. To donate, click here.

