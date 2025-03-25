Starr County fire officials on alert during extreme drought
The newest drought monitor shows Starr County is in extreme drought, which is a level up from the previous monitor and the second-highest level.
Because of dry conditions and heat, fire officials have dealt with recent wildfires like the rest of the Rio Grande Valley.
Rio Grande City Fire Chief Manuel Muniz said they're constantly monitoring updates from the state. He also says they're making sure residents are doing their part.
"We do have an ordinance to keep their property clean from debris. As far as high grass and stuff like that, we're constantly monitoring that to make sure we don't have fires," Muniz said.
Starr County renewed a burn ban in February.
More News
News Video
-
Rotary Club of North Brownsville prepares for second annual Easter run
-
Elsa police arrest convicted felon on drug, weapons charges
-
Donna man sentenced to 18 years on charges of sexual abuse
-
Man attempting to run over Brownsville police results in officer-involved shooting, police...
-
Made in the 956: Vinyl Spin band; educators by day, performer by...
Sports Video
-
Progreso soccer magical season continues with playoff victory to advance to third...
-
Harlingen's Alana Rouquette signs with Stephen F. Austin Track & Field
-
UTRGV winning streak snapped as Vaqueros suffer first conference loss of the...
-
McAllen Memorial girls soccer dominates in 7-0 playoff victory over Lopez
-
Rivera Raiders boys soccer wins nail-biter in playoff shootout battle