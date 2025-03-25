Starr County fire officials on alert during extreme drought

The newest drought monitor shows Starr County is in extreme drought, which is a level up from the previous monitor and the second-highest level.

Because of dry conditions and heat, fire officials have dealt with recent wildfires like the rest of the Rio Grande Valley.

Rio Grande City Fire Chief Manuel Muniz said they're constantly monitoring updates from the state. He also says they're making sure residents are doing their part.

"We do have an ordinance to keep their property clean from debris. As far as high grass and stuff like that, we're constantly monitoring that to make sure we don't have fires," Muniz said.

Starr County renewed a burn ban in February.