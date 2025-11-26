Starr County firefighters installing smoke detectors for free

After meeting with several fire chiefs across the Rio Grande Valley, Starr County Fire Marshal Jorge Oyervides said county firefighters are taking action.

Fire investigators often find homes do not have smoke detectors, Oyervides said.

Starr County firefighters are now installing smoke alarms in homes free of charge.

“This program began in collaboration with the Red Cross, they're the ones giving us the smoke detectors,” Oyervides said.

Since the initiative started, 150 smoke detectors have been installed in homes across Starr County.

Oyervides said Starr County residents can reach out to their nearest fire department to set up an appointment to get the smoke alarm installed.

