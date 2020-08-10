Starr County health authority resigns

The Starr County health authority resigned Monday after a dispute with the county Commissioners Court.

Dr. Jose Vazquez, the Starr County health authority, resigned on Monday, according to a Facebook post by Starr County.

"We would like to thank Dr. Vazquez for his outstanding service to Starr County," according to the news release.

Vazquez resigned after a disagreement with the Commissioners Court over how the health authority should be compensated during the coronavirus pandemic.

His resignation was first reported by The Monitor.

Vazquez remains chairman of the Starr County Hospital District board.