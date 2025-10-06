Starr County health leaders discuss applying, using funds from federal health program

Leaders in Starr County want to tap into $50 billion in funding as part of the Rural Health Transformation Program.

Leaders met Monday to gather ideas on how the funding could be used. The program and money is a part of the Big, Beautiful, Bill.

States will have to apply to receive a portion of the funding. Rural healthcare providers will then need to apply to the state to get a cut.

The Starr County Memorial Hospital hopes to get a piece of the funding.

"We want to expand and be able to have more clinics or maybe mobile clinics throughout the county. We want to expand our EMS service, we want to expand our emergency room services also," Starr County Memorial Hospital Board President Adrian Guerra said.

Starr County Memorial Hospital will have to follow certain guidelines in order to receive a portion of the funding. This includes making sure expanded programs will continue once the federal program ends in 2030.