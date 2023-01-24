x

Starr County holds last bloodless bullfight ring in the country

5 hours 54 seconds ago Tuesday, January 24 2023 Jan 24, 2023 January 24, 2023 1:41 PM January 24, 2023 in News - Local
By: Israel Almeida

Efforts to keep the nation's last bloodless bull-fighting ring continue.

Over at the Santa Maria Bullring in La Gloria, hundreds of people attended to witness the last bloodless bullfight ring.

KRGV Channel 5 News’ Israel Almeida was among those in attendance.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

