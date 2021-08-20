Starr County homeowner fights to keep land along the border

The federal government has dropped lawsuits filed to take land from property owners along the border, months after President Biden ordered a stop to the wall construction.

After fighting to keep her land from becoming part of the border wall in Starr County for three years, Nayda Alvarez says she’s not celebrating her case being dismissed just yet.

With Gov. Greg Abbott‘s goal of building a border wall, Alvarez says she doesn’t feel completely secure just yet.

Watch the video above for the full story.