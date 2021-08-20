Starr County hospital receives additional staffing as COVID cases rise

Starr County Memorial Hospital is getting some much-needed help after the state deployed additional medical personnel.

Hospital administrator Thalia Munoz said the hospital received three registered nurses and one respiratory therapist. The hospital has 19 in-patients that require hospitalization, six patients in critical Covid beds and three people in the ER unit with COVID-19.

Starr County Memorial Hospital has 12 beds for critical Covid care, and six of them are in use.

On Thursday, Gob. Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Department Of State Health Services and the Texas Division of Emergency Management will deploy additional medical personnel and launch more COVID-19 antibody infusion centers across the state over the next week

