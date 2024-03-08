Starr County judge: 3 dead, 1 injured in helicopter crash near La Grulla

Three people were killed Friday evening and a fourth person was critically injured in a helicopter crash near La Grulla, according to Starr County Judge Eloy Vera.

Four people were on board the helicopter when it crashed. Three were members of the National Guard and the fourth individual was with Border Patrol, Vera added.

Authorities have not said which law enforcement agency the helicopter belonged to.

Deputies with the Starr County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, according to a news release from the agency.

ABC News reported that an unidentified defense official said the helicopter was a National Guard Lakota UH-72.

Channel 5 News reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety for comment. DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Hernandez referred all questions to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

When reached for comment, CBP said they'll release more information in a news release.

