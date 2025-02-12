Starr County judge's son arrested on assault charges

Eloy Vera Jr.. Photo credit: Starr County Sheriff's Office

The son of Starr County Judge Eloy Vera was arrested on Monday on assault charges in Roma, according to court documents obtained by Channel 5 news.

Records say Eloy Vera Jr. was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault impeding breathe, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

During his arrest, a clear plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance was found in his right pocket, according to the affidavit.

The Starr County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Vera Jr. is the son of Starr County Judge Eloy Vera.

According to records, the alleged assault occurred on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Officers with the Roma Police Department were dispatched to the bar El Barquito, located at the 2000 block of East Grant Street, at around 2:50 p.m. when they received a report of officers engaging in a vehicle pursuit with a Ford F-250.

Dispatch confirmed the suspect, identified as Vera Jr., was the same person involved in the aggravated assault, according to records.

Records say when officers arrived at El Barquito, they made contact with a witness who said she and her boyfriend were about to leave the restaurant when they saw a woman arguing with Vera Jr. The suspect then put the woman in a headlock and began choking her.

The witness and her boyfriend were able to separate the woman from Vera Jr., who left the scene before police arrived.

The woman also told police Vera Jr. had displayed a firearm and pointed it directly at her, the criminal complaint stated.

Vera Jr. was arrested and taken to Starr County Jail. His bond was set at $80,000.