Starr County launches autism decal initiative

A small sticker being provided by the Starr County Sheriff’s Office could save a life.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office started offering stickers that alerts first responders that an individual with autism may be inside a residence or a vehicle.

The decals are free and can be picked up at the Starr County Sheriff’s Office, located at 102 E. 6th St. in Rio Grande City.

Families can also fill out a form with their contact and address information that enables the agency’s communications center to flag the home address to notify responding units of an autistic individual during calls for service.

For more information, call 956-487-5571.

