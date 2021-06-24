Starr County man injured from stray bullet possibly from gun battle in Mexico, Sheriff's Office says

An investigation is underway in Starr County after an 80-year-old man was struck by a stray bullet that authorities said may have come from across the border.

In a Thursday social media post, the Starr County Sheriff’s Office said an unidentified man was injured with a stray bullet while he was in bed.

“The bullet possibly came from a reported gun battle on Mexican side of the border,” the post stated.

The victim is currently hospitalized in stable condition.

Deputies with the Starr County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are handling the investigation.