Starr County officials frustrated over lack of COVID-19 vaccines as hospital reaches capacity

Starr County officials say with the increase in COVID-19 cases and the lack of bed space in hospitals the county needs 1,000 doses of the vaccine daily.

"Our numbers have been increasing drastically in terms of positive cases in our county," Starr County Judge Eloy Vera said. "Yesterday we had to request help from the military for personnel to assist us at the hospital. Our hospital beds are at capacity right now for COVID."

Vera said the county will start transporting patients to other hospitals, like they did during the first COVID-19 surge in the summer.

The county's resources remain limited. Vera said the county is waiting to be reimbursed for the $1.8 million they spent on things such as testing.

"I just find it a little unfair that counties have to carry the burden," Vera said. "When it's our money that's in Austin."

